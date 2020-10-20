Morgan Stanley Raises Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $12.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. 140166 reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.24.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

NYSE:HPE opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -467.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 487,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 337,414 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,109,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 322,027 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,929,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,153,000 after acquiring an additional 652,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,455,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after acquiring an additional 465,467 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.