Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €269.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Barclays set a €269.00 ($316.47) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €209.00 ($245.88) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €241.85 ($284.52).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Analyst Recommendations for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

