Murphy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 43.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.43. 423,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,505,877. The stock has a market cap of $210.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.64.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

