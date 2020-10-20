Murphy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 135.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,934,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after buying an additional 895,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,659,518. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.49. The company has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.