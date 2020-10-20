Murphy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 416 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,324 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $38,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,763 shares of company stock worth $9,966,159. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.91. The stock had a trading volume of 124,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,168,081. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

