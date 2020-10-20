Murphy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 514 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.0% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 669,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,452,000 after purchasing an additional 58,122 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,439.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 65,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 61,562 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.8% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.15. 74,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,409,117. The stock has a market cap of $193.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Truist increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

