Murphy Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.61. The stock had a trading volume of 156,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,198,079. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC decreased their price target on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BofA Securities upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

