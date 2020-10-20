Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,598 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,468,000 after purchasing an additional 75,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,386,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,542,000 after purchasing an additional 281,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,907 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.69. 475,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,141,547. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98. The firm has a market cap of $141.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

