MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MYRG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised MYR Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised MYR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of MYRG opened at $43.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. MYR Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $513.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 23,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $911,346.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $288,087.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,906.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,935 shares of company stock worth $1,835,249. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MYR Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 70,319 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MYR Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,882,000 after acquiring an additional 44,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in MYR Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

