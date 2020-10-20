National Bank Financial Lowers Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$2.50.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SRX. Cormark increased their price objective on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James set a C$1.75 price objective on Storm Resources and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Storm Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of SRX stock opened at C$2.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Storm Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.59. The firm has a market cap of $258.92 million and a P/E ratio of 213.00.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$30.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Storm Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Storm Resources news, Senior Officer Jamie Peter Conboy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total value of C$40,222.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 578,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,162,540.49.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

