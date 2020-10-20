Newfound Research LLC Invests $36,000 in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 145,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,945,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,000. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $310.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.57. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

