Newfound Research LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 11,628.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 9.8% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 335 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total value of $64,554.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $57,781.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 739,693 shares of company stock valued at $171,010,681 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.32. 75,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,104,604. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $232.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.38, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.24 and a 200-day moving average of $199.43.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.