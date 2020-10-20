NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NGL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised NGL Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut NGL Energy Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE NGL opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $12.08.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $844.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. NGL Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,836,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after purchasing an additional 398,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,917,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 276,076 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 40,789 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 167.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 295,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 184,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NGL Energy Partners by 27.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.