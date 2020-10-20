Nifco (OTCMKTS:NIFCY) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nifco (OTCMKTS:NIFCY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised Nifco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get Nifco alerts:

Shares of Nifco stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Nifco has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31.

Nifco Inc manufactures and sells industrial plastic parts and components in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, and Europe. It offers automotive parts and components for use in fuel, engine, exterior, interiors and electrical components. The company also offers household equipment, such as drawer closers, push latches, earthquake-proof latches, and door dampers; consumer electronics/office automation products that include dampers, free-stop hinges, magnet latches, and push latches; and fashion/sport products, such as side release buckles, cord locks, and other buckles.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Nifco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nifco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.