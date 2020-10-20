NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,976 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,463 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $59,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 41.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,496 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.64. 164,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,831,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $200.04 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $131.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,519,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,072,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Argus increased their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

