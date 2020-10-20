Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,494 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,253,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $78,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Bank of America by 6.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,633,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,233 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 51.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after buying an additional 7,164,156 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Bank of America by 94.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after buying an additional 7,218,779 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,740,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,150,000 after purchasing an additional 349,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.39. 2,305,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,159,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders acquired a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

