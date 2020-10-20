Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 325,265 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,723 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 325,265 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $70,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $89.33. The stock had a trading volume of 235,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,418,685. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

