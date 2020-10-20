Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $53,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after buying an additional 1,042,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,155,485,000 after buying an additional 632,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,021,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,690,050,000 after acquiring an additional 497,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.47 on Tuesday, hitting $258.48. 140,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,104,604. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.24 and its 200 day moving average is $199.43. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $232.06 billion, a PE ratio of 99.87, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $1,497,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at $6,727,379.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $2,812,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,978,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,125,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 739,693 shares of company stock worth $171,010,681 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

