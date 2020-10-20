Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 34,920 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,720,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $67,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after buying an additional 5,546,028 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,365 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 83.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,587 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $129,419,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 811,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,646,406. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

