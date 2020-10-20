Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $50,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Lowe's Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe's Companies by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.52. The stock had a trading volume of 99,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.67. The company has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe's Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe's Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securiti raised their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

