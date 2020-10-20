Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $38,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after buying an additional 661,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,669,000 after purchasing an additional 341,773 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,894,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,094,000 after purchasing an additional 83,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,843 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PM traded down $3.43 on Tuesday, hitting $74.41. The stock had a trading volume of 265,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,971. The stock has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

