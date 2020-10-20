Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $44,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,923,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $926,235,000 after buying an additional 135,843 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,818,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,474,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,060,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,337,000 after buying an additional 213,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.54. The company had a trading volume of 51,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.73 and its 200-day moving average is $150.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

