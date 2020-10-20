Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.0% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $121,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,377 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,176,000 after buying an additional 1,435,755 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,353,000 after purchasing an additional 702,164 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $224,339,000 after buying an additional 503,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $326.22. 110,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,245,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.92. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $333.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

