Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

NHYDY opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

