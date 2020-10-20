Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on NHYDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.
NHYDY opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
