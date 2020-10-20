Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $32.97 on Friday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $34.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68.
Northland Power Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.