Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $32.97 on Friday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $34.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.