Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $346.05 Million

Brokerages expect Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to post $346.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $343.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $350.00 million. Nuance Communications reported sales of $471.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.40 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cfra lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.30. 60,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,413. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 30,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $998,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,467.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,801.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,023 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 125.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.