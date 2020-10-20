Panmure Gordon Upgrades Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) to Buy

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCHDF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of HCHDF opened at $3.18 on Friday. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

