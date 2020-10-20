Panmure Gordon Upgrades Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) to Buy

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCHDF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of HCHDF opened at $3.18 on Friday. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit