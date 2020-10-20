Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paramount Resources from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.29.

PRMRF opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.71. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 27.10%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

