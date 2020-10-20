Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.63.

PDCO opened at $26.60 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $78,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth about $502,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 35.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

