Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.66. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.21 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEBO shares. BidaskClub cut Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Shares of PEBO traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $428.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

