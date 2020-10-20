Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Lifted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 191.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.64.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 423,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,505,877. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $210.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

