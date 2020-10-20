Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BKBEF opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. Pipestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.