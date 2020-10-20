Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
BKBEF opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. Pipestone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.
Pipestone Energy Company Profile
Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.