Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.9% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $45,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

MRK traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $78.50. The stock had a trading volume of 423,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,659,518. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.49. The company has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

