Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 117.4% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $334.93. 116,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,896,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $332.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.81.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total value of $21,413,306.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,727,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,220,813,040.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,995 shares of company stock valued at $82,355,129. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

