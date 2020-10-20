Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.2% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.80.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total transaction of $719,129.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,643 shares in the company, valued at $17,307,171.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total transaction of $16,613,728.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 155,305 shares of company stock valued at $76,108,030 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $531.56. 271,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,479,860. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.80 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $507.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

