Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $472,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.6% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 111.3% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM traded down $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.22. 288,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,372,971. The firm has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

