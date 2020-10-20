Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $62,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,336 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,276. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.68.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,571. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $333.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $308.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

