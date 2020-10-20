Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 250 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.63. The stock had a trading volume of 290,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,717,286. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.