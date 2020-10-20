Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 579 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.0% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.34. 560,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,431,434. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.35.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

