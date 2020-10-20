QuadrantProtocol Market Capitalization Achieves $722,141.82 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $722,141.82 and $54,820.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00238550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00084127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00033018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.01314763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00146012 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

