QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.4% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after buying an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in QUALCOMM by 380.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $255,913,000 after buying an additional 2,221,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after buying an additional 1,870,075 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in QUALCOMM by 216.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $143,354,000 after buying an additional 1,075,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $88,983,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.03. The stock had a trading volume of 169,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,221,375. The firm has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $132.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,720 shares of company stock worth $5,348,451 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.12.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.