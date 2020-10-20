QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.6% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $129.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,221,375. The firm has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $132.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,720 shares of company stock worth $5,348,451. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

