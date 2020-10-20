Raymond James Cuts Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Price Target to $19.50

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.71.

CAGDF stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

