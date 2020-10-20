Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RNO. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €30.25 ($35.59).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €23.81 ($28.01) on Friday. Renault SA has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.35.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

