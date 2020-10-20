Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $148,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.19.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,006 shares of company stock worth $96,416,397. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $9.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $549.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,155,547. The stock has a market cap of $333.12 billion, a PE ratio of 100.56, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $523.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

