Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,003 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Netflix worth $150,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Netflix by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 83,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $444,437,000 after buying an additional 431,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after buying an additional 763,798 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,295 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 127,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $47,897,000 after buying an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,223,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,305 shares of company stock valued at $76,108,030. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $514.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $530.24. 281,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,479,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $234.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $265.80 and a one year high of $575.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.20.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

