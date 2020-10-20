Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $126.49 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,211,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 110,002 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $126,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 803,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,583,000 after purchasing an additional 36,521 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 83.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,587 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,646,406. The company has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.