Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $169.38 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.8% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.05% of Mastercard worth $169,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mastercard by 146.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 335,057 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Mastercard by 571.1% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 380,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,604,000 after purchasing an additional 324,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,164,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,391,000 after acquiring an additional 286,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.81.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.93. The company had a trading volume of 116,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,461. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.99. The company has a market capitalization of $332.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,995 shares of company stock valued at $82,355,129 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.