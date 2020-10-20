Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $50.52 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,221 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $50,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe's Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities lifted their target price on Lowe's Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.69. 119,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,105,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.67.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

