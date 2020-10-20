Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $70.70 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,059,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 272,582 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $70,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $33.82. 1,189,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,141,547. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

